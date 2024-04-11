SNAPS
Guardian of fuel reserves
LOOK: A young boy safeguards fuel inside plastic containers at the fish port in Subic Town. These fuel-filled containers will be used as fuel reserves for fishing boats going to Payaos near Bajo De Masinloc. | via 📷 Jonas Reyes
