El Niño aftermath may last until May

Despite the El Niño phenomenon reaching its peak in February, its critical effects may carry on until May.

"Based on PAGASA's latest advisory, El Niño should be weakening; by the end of May, it is expected that its effect will weaken. But the reality is that every day we receive reports that there is damage to agriculture, people are getting sick, and there is [a] problem in the water supply," Task Force El Niño spokesperson Asec. Joel Villarama said in a radio interview on Thursday.

He emphasized that the warming of the surroundings not only affects human health but also different sectors of the country.

"So the next two months, until the end of May, are really critical, and we have to be really careful," Villarama added.

He, however, assured that government assistance is extended not only to those El Niño-affected farmers but to their immediate families as well.

"Because there are other farmers who, apart from what they harvest or sell, [they] also get their daily food from their harvest. The others really can't plant anymore, because their farms are dry, they can't grow crops anymore, or they don't have water to get from. The immediate intervention is to give them financial and food assistance to meet their needs in the next two months," he said.

He added that for those areas that can still be planted, the government is formulating interventions such as sourcing where water supply can be secured and changing the crops planted in the identified areas to thrive amid the warm season.

"Case-to-case basis, as the President said, we will not take a shotgun approach, but let's tailor-fit what the needs are in each region," Villara added.

As of 1 April 2024, agricultural damage worth P2.63 billion due to El Niño has been recorded by the Department of Agriculture (DA), with the volume loss estimated to be over 116,000 metric tons.

The government said that almost P1.1 billion worth of assistance has already been extended to affected people, which includes financial and gas assistance, food packs, and farm inputs for rehabilitating damaged farmlands.