Dangerous heat index expected in 5 areas

The latest report from the weather state bureau PAGASA shows that five areas in the country might experience an ‘init factor’ of above 42 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Dagupan City in Pangasinan is expected to have the highest heat index, hitting 44 °C.

A heat index of 43°C is forecast to be felt in Puerto Princesa City and Aborlan in Palawan, while 42°C is expected at Bacnotan in La Union and Roxas City in Capiz.

The lowest forecasted heat index of 26 °C is meanwhile projected at Baguio City and Benguet State University in La Trinidad.

The heat index is the human discomfort index that gives the "apparent" temperature, or what humans perceive or feel as the temperature affecting their body, according to PAGASA.

The effect-based danger classification ranges from 42°C to 51°C, and its effects on the body are that heat cramps and exhaustion are likely, and heat stroke is probable with continued exposure.

The public is encouraged to take preventive measures against heat-related illnesses, whose symptoms include sweating heavily, exhaustion, dizziness, blacking out, vomiting, a feeling of nausea, and weakness despite a fast pulse.

Thus, PAGASA urges people to limit time spent outdoors, drink plenty of water, and wear protective and comfortable clothing outdoors.