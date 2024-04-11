BLEEDING KINGS

Games today:

(Philsports Arena)

4:30 p.m. — Converge vs Phoenix

7:30 p.m. — Ginebra vs Blackwater

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel has already lost two straight games brought by the same culprit — a flat start.

Pulled down to the crowded middle of the pack, the Kings must get their game going right from the get-go to improve their chances of arresting a dangerous skid in the Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup.

But it won’t be a cakewalk as Ginebra faces a Blackwater side determined to end its slump in the main game of the double-header playdate today at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Game time is at 7:30 p.m. following the 4:30 p.m. clash between bottom-dwellers Converge and Phoenix.

Sluggish starts hampered the Kings in their back-to-back losses.

While Ginebra did try to mount comebacks in its 92-95 defeat against unbeaten defending champion San Miguel Beer after the All-Star and Lenten break and Terrafirma, 85-91, last Sunday, both came a little too late.

“We really have to take a look at that (slow start). It’s going to be hard if we play catchup basketball,” Kings captain LA Tenorio said, hoping to draw solid support from the likes of Japeth Aguilar, Maverick Ahanmisi, Jamie Malonzo and Christian Standhardinger, who was benched in the fourth quarter of their game against the Dyip. Ginebra cannot afford to commit the same mistake if it wants to secure a spot in the playoffs.

The Kings are tied with the Bossing, reeling from a three-game skid, and an idle TNT Tropang Giga at fifth to seventh spot with identical 3-3 win-loss slates.

Closely following behind are Magnolia (2-2), Meralco (3-4) and Rain or Shine (3-4).

Blackwater, on the other hand, found itself scrambling to regain its footing after a 3-0 start.

The Bossing have not tasted victory for over a month since blowing out the FiberXers, 90-78, last 6 March.

Since then, it has been a downward spiral for the Jeff Cariaso-mentored squad losing to NLEX, Terrafirma and latest tormentor Rain or Shine, 103-110, last Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Fuel Masters is out to get back on the winning track after two consecutive defeats.

Phoenix is coming off a 116-102 beating at the hands of the Beermen last 31 March.

Yet, the Fuel Masters are fancied to score a bounce-back victory over a team that still has to notch a win in the all-Filipino conference.

The FiberXers, on the other hand, have yet to win after six starts.