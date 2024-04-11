BICT improves North Africa, Spain service

The Georgia subsidiary of the Enrique Razon-led International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) has announced the enhancement of its connectivity to North Africa and Spain via Mediterranean Shipping Company’s (MSC) enhanced Batumi-Gioia Tauro service beginning mid-April.

In a statement on Monday, ICTSI’s Batumi International Container Terminal (BICT), its business unit at the Port of Batumi in Georgia, said that MSC’s improved service will make weekly calls to and from Batumi.

This was following a new rotation that included additional direct ports and decreased transit times.

The ICTSI said that the service will be sailing through the following ports: Tekirda, Derince, Aliaga, Marsaxlokk, Algeiers, Casablanca, Sines, Valencia, Gioia Tauro, Burgas and Batumi.

“MSC’s enhanced service can help boost Georgia’s foreign trade by establishing a direct link with North Africa, Portugal and Spain. The addition of direct ports gives businesses access to more locations, opening new trade routes and providing more options for shipping goods between Batumi and Gioia Tauro,” said Nikoloz Gogoli, BICT chief executive officer.

Aside from this, BICT’s customers can leverage the service’s expanded connectivity to gain a competitive advantage, identify potential customers, and explore new market opportunities.

The fast transit times to and from Türkiye and the Mediterranean Sea allow businesses to receive goods more quickly, resulting in reduced lead times and improved supply chain efficiency across the regions.

BICT, a wholly-owned ICTSI Group company, has been active in the port of Batumi since 2007 when it acquired a 48-year lease to operate a multi-purpose terminal with exclusivity for container handling.