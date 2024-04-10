Trafficked woman held at MCIA

A woman illegally recruited to work as a tutor and house help was stopped by immigration officers at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section (I-PROBES) chief, Bienvenido Castillo III, reported the interception of a female victim who attempted to depart the country via a Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight bound for Bangkok on 2 April at MCIA.

The 26-year-old victim, whose name was withheld in compliance with anti-trafficking laws, said that she was sponsored by a Chinese national whom she met on a Facebook group.

She also admitted that she had been recruited with the promise of a P25,000 monthly salary to work as a domestic helper and private tutor.

As the victim was discovered to be recruited to work as a teacher abroad, the Bureau Immigration officers noticed that the victim had been stopped in March. Even after learning of the illegality of her recruitment, she continued to try to leave the country.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco reiterated the agency’s warning against online recruitment.

“We have observed that many of these trafficking victims are often recruited through Messenger or groups on social media,” Tansingco said. “Avoid entertaining such officers, and only apply through legal means, through the Department of Migrant Workers,” he added.

Her case was endorsed by the MCIA Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for further investigation against her recruiters.