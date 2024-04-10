SCUTTLEBUTT

Shown the door
Two longtime employees of a prestigious office in a luxurious setting have been unceremoniously ousted from their positions. The abrupt departure of these holdovers has sent shockwaves through the office, leaving many wondering about the true motives behind the sudden decision.
Rumors swirl of a new administration looking to clean house and usher in a fresh wave of talent abound. Speculation runs rampant about what prompted the leadership to show these loyal employees the door with such haste and finality.
As tension mounts, all eyes are on the opulent office to see what other changes may be on the horizon. Will more heads roll in the coming weeks, or will this be the first and final act of a dramatic shake-up? The walls of the prestigious office hold secrets yet to be revealed, and only time will tell who will be the next to face the chopping block.
Entitled RO
Whispers echo as a high-ranking official in Quezon City crosses the line between professional decorum and personal indulgence. This individual, known simply as RO, has raised eyebrows by transforming her office into a living space. The lowly workers struggle to comprehend the sheer audacity of the director’s entitlement over free lodging, electricity and water despite a monthly living allowance for relocated officials from the agency’s provincial offices.
The air is thick with tension as RO struts around her makeshift home, barking orders and expecting her staff to cater to her every whim. Under the facade of authority lies a simmering resentment.
Rumors abound of RO’s penchant for overstepping her bounds, issuing commands that have little to do with her official duties and more with her desires. The lines between professional responsibility and personal privilege blur, leaving those under her command questioning where their loyalty truly lies.
