P300K shabu seized

Anti-illegal drug operatives recovered sachets of suspected shabu worth more than P300,000 from two individuals in a sting operation in Cainta, Rizal early Tuesday morning.

Police identified the suspects as alias Jhen and alias Kuya, 36. Another male cohort, identified as alias Jonjon, managed to escape.

Anti-narcotics operatives arrested the suspects at the Karangalan Market, Karangalan East Service Road, Barangay San Isidro, Cainta, Rizal, at about 2 a.m.

Seized from the suspects were eight pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing more or less 5 grams with a standard drug price of P340,000, a coin purse, P1,000 marked money, P1,000 but-bust money and a motorcycle.

The suspects are now detained at the Cainta Municipal Police Station custodial facility while facing charges for violation with Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.