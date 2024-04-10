NGCP seeks TRO lifting for Bataan-Bulacan line expansion

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) is banking on the Supreme Court’s immediate lifting of a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) so that it could start the full-swing expansion of the P10.2-billion Hermosa-San Jose 500-kiloVolt (kV) Transmission Line.

“Our Hermosa-San Jose line, although energized at its intended capacity, only covers one line. That is why we are hoping for the TRO to be lifted so we can start the expansion,” NGCP spokesperson Cynthia Alabanza said in an interview with reporters on Monday.

Alabanza pointed out that while the line expansion remains pending, the Hermosa-San Jose line is presently capable of responding to the current power requirement.

However, the NGCP official warned that power supply transmission might be affected soon if the stringing of the line’s remaining circuit would still not proceed as planned.

“If we cannot complete the second line, by next year, maybe the margin would be thin so we need to complete that,” Alabanza noted.

The Hermosa-San Jose line was energized in May 2023 to accommodate power generation from Bataan to Pampanga and Bulacan.

It currently has a transfer capacity of 2,000 megawatts, which is only equivalent to a quarter of the combined 8,000 MW capacity of Lines 1 and 2.

A TRO filed by the highest court was issued to prevent the expropriation and construction of a portion of the transmission project owned by affordable housing developer Phirst Park Homes Inc. (PPHI).

The NGCP, upon TRO receipt on 6 July, stopped project-related activities along Towers 170-178 of the said line.

According to NGCP, it has reached out to PPHI and even to the Department of the Interior and Local Government to settle the issue.

Cebu-Bohol connection underway

In another related development, Alabanza disclosed that NGCP is presently working to complete the Cebu-Bohol Interconnection Project to better supply transmission in the Visayas region.

“Bohol is connected only to Leyte so it cannot export power supply from other areas but once we complete this interconnection, it will have an alternate route for power. In terms of transmission, there will be looping of alternative routes,” Alabanza said.

The Marcos administration earlier vowed to actively engage government agencies, local government units, and private landowners to streamline the issuance of permits for energy projects and facilitate of acquisition of right of way, which usually causes delays on the completion of transmission and distribution projects.