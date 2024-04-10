NFA undaunted despite thin palay acquisition

Despite the current slack in the government’s palay procurement due to traders outbidding them by offering higher buying prices to farmers, the National Food Authority (NFA) said that the situation is something not to be alarmed about.

“We are really having a bit of a hard time buying palay for our buffer stocking. We are at 23 [pesos], whereas our monitoring is still at 27 [pesos] for clean and dry, and fresh palay is still at 23 [pesos]. That's a bit of a reason why our procurement is thin,” NFA officer in charge administrator Larry Lacson said in a radio interview on Thursday.

“The price is high, but we are still catching up on stocks at the moment,” he added, disclosing that last week, the agency released funds for palay acquisitions for Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Davao Region.

“We even released [funds] to catch up; that will add more [stocks],” Lacson said.

The acting NFA chief further expressed confidence in the agency’s present rice inventory, saying that he thinks it is not a worrisome situation since there hasn't been an event where the whole country was hit by a massive calamity and was in dire need of rice.

“I personally think that, through history, there is no record that we have been hit by a calamity that has hit the entire Philippines. We make a buffer stock in the assumption that the whole Philippines is devastated, but it seems that nothing like that happened in history,” said Lacson.

“It's just my personal opinion; even though our stocks are like that, I'm not worried about that because we really only have buffer stock and the actual total inventory in the Philippines is in the market,” he said, adding the fact that the country reached its peak palay harvest last year at 20 million metric tons.

“The estimate of the DA [Department of Agriculture] is that we will be a little better than last year, so the stocks are really there,” he said.

Lacson said that the NFA council is set to convene on Thursday, and among the matters to be discussed are the strategies on how the agency can raise its rice procurement from farmers.

NFA’s accomplishment report for February showed that the agency was able to procure 12,378 bags of palay equivalent to 618.9 metric tons (MT). The acquired bags are only 2.28 percent of the procurement target of 542,800 bags, equivalent to 27,140 MT.

It cited the reason for the decrease in procurement as “due to lesser palay harvest, since February is not a harvest season hence the procured palay is just a spill over of the last cropping season.”