Galvez urges Muslims to share blessings and help people in need this Ramadan

Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., called on Muslims to continue to share their blessings and help those in need on Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the month of Ramadan on Wednesday.

"The men and women of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unit (OPAPRU) are one with the members of the Muslim faith as you celebrate Eid al-Fitr," he said in his message.

Galvez said today marks the time for prayer, deep reflection, and spiritual growth.

"May the lessons learned during this period continue to guide, inspire, and strengthen you throughout the year," he added.

"Eid al-Fitr is an occasion for celebration, togetherness, and thanksgiving for the many blessings from Allah," he noted.

Ramadan is being observed during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

It is also called "sawm" — the fourth of the five pillars of Islam which constitutes Islamic practice and norms of the Muslim community.

Other pillars are the "shahada" or believing in the oneness of Allah (God) in the profession of faith, followed by the "salat" of praying five times a day, giving alms or "zakat", and the "hajj" or pilgrimage to the Holy Land of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

These are also specifically stated in the holy Qur'an, the holy scripture of Islam believers.