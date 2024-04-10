DOH: Herbal medicines won’t cure pertussis

The Department of Health (DOH) stressed that herbal medicines can only alleviate the symptoms of pertussis or whooping cough, but not cure it.

In a televised briefing on Tuesday, DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa recognized that herbal medications have long been practiced in the country.

“Yung pagbigay ng herbal medicine, ancient practice na yan, in fact marami tayong mga halamang gamot… meron na rin tayong mga pinag-aralang gamot na naging very effective kagaya ng lagundi, sambong (The giving of herbal medicine, that ancient practice, in fact we have many medicinal plants... we also have studied medicinal plants that have been very effective such as lagundi, sambong),” Herbosa said.

While affirming that such medicinal plants are “very effective” for flu, he noted that those are just for symptomatic treatment.

“It’s not really an antibiotic,” he added.

According to DOH, pertussis is caused by bacteria–either Bordetella pertussis, or Bordetella parapertussis and antibiotics are available and effective against them.

“So ang suggestion ko, pag tingin niyo mukhang pertussis ang ubo ng anak niyo, dalhin niyo sa doctor. Sila ang magpe-prescribe [ng antibiotic] (So my suggestion is, if you think your child's cough looks like pertussis, take them to the doctor. They will prescribe antibiotics),” Herbosa said.

The Health chief reiterated that while taking herbal medicines “is not harmful,” it cannot cure you, but will “only alleviate the symptoms” of the respiratory illness.

There are currently 1,112 cases of pertussis in the country.