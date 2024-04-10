DigiPlus rebrands to widen gaming market reach

The company announced on Tuesday that it partnered with Landor, a company under the WPP Group, to strengthen its brand reputation by diversifying its product and service offerings.

“This 2024, we are geared towards increasing DigiPlus’s reach and depth in the growing gaming market. With the help of exciting and pioneering technology, DigiPlus hopes to unlock boundless new forms of digital entertainment experiences for our users,” DigiPlus President Andy Tsui said.

Igniting the brand

Meanwhile, Landor Creative director Damian Arce said his agency will aim to leverage its expertise to “ignite the brand, captivating and engaging the audience by evoking emotions tied to entertainment in a dynamic and exhilarating experience.”

Backed by investments in research and development and new technologies, DigiPlus is set to launch even more digital offerings in the coming months.

In 2023, the company’s profits skyrocketed by a whopping 596 percent, reaching P4.1 billion following the introduction of new platforms and the implementation of cost-efficient measures.

DigiPlus reported that its revenues soared 306 percent to P27.3 billion in 2023 on higher user traffic in its flagship bingo platform BingoPlus and sportsbook ArenaPlus, lifted by the contribution of new digital offerings.

Technological infrastructure

Launched in January 2022, BingoPlus deploys a technological infrastructure complemented by over 140 physical sites spread out across the country.

ArenaPlus, on the other hand, is a premiere sports betting brand, offering betting services for a variety of sports both locally and internationally, including professional basketball, volleyball and football.

PeryaGame, on the other hand, offers a wide selection of games of chance that involve cards, colors and numbers.

DigiPlus also offers BingoPlus Poker, which captures the thrill and fun of well-loved card games in the digital space, allowing users to play their favorite card games on the go.