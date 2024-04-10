Comelec to launch news transmission system for 2025 polls

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday said it would launch a news transmission system for the 2025 national and local elections (NLE).

In a televised interview, Comelec Chairperson George Erwin Garcia said the poll body has procured a new transmission system that uses a "send-to-all" system.

"There will be a send-to-all feature, meaning to say there will be no more so-called transparency server. Yung transparency server kasi pag nabulunan hindi na nakakakuha ng results (The transparency server because when it is choked, it no longer gets results)," Garcia explained.

Garcia said from the precinct, results with be directly sent to poll watchdogs such as the National Citizens' Movement for Free Elections and Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting, as well as media organizations.

"So meaning to say, they will be able to counter-check every precinct being sent to their server and at the same time, we are likewise to print the election returns," he added, noting that poll watchdogs could immediately conduct a quick count using QR code from the election receipt.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), he said, will also have "a mirror" on results sent to their data center.

"We're hoping that this will be better and that this will be more transparent," Garcia said.

Comelec is set to award the P1.4-billion transmission contract for the forthcoming midterm elections to the joint venture of Filipino companies iOne Resources, Inc. and Ardent Networks, Inc.