Senate to prioritize ROTC bill when session resumes, says Zubiri

The Senate will discuss the proposed revival of the Reserve Officers Training Corps as soon as the plenary session resumes this month, said Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri.

Zubiri cited the need to give the ROTC bill a chance amid the increasing tension in the country’s exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea.

He said the proposed measure reviving the ROTC was already put on the table and will be tackled by early May.

“As I’ve said, if we have colleagues who do not agree with ROTC, they can just vote, because I think more senators want ROTC. So, let’s give the bill a chance. We'll vote on it. Whether it passes or not, we will prioritize it this coming May before the sine-die break,” Zubiri stressed.

Citing a Pulse Asia survey he commissioned last December, Zubiri said 77 percent of respondents favor reviving ROTC, with only 10 percent saying no.

Zubiri assured the public that the chamber would pass the ROTC bill with enough safeguards against abuses like hazing and maltreatment of cadets.

He stressed that the revival of the ROTC program will pave the way for students to exhibit their inherent skills, apart from training how to use firearms.

The Senate will resume session on 29 April and have 12 plenary session days before adjourning sine die on 24 May.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. included the ROTC bill in his administration’s priority measures.

In a Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) meeting last 19 March, Zubiri and House Speaker Martin Romualdez committed to pass all the administration’s priority measures by June this year.