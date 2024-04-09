NFA struggling with palay acquisition — admin

The National Food Authority (NFA) has started procuring palay from local farmers for buffer stocking as the harvest season begins. However, the agency is facing challenges from traders who are offering higher buying prices.

"To this day, we still struggle to buy [palay]. Our [palay prices] monitoring seems to be still at 25 to 27 [pesos], but our buying price is the highest at 23 [pesos],” NFA officer in charge administrator Larry Lacson said in an interview.

He noted that when the traders' buying price is high, it means that they are in dire need of rice.

“You wouldn't buy that much if you didn't really need it,” Lacson said.

“I only know one thing: with that price, our farmers have profited well, which is good for them to benefit this season,” he added.

Based on NFA’s website, the clean or dry palay’s basic buying price is P19, and its effective buying price is P23.

Fresh or wet palay, on the other hand, has a basic buying price of P16, while its effective buying price is P19.

Deficient palay procurement on Feb

NFA’s accomplishment report for February showed that the agency was able to procure 12,378 bags of palay equivalent to 618.9 metric tons (MT). The acquired bags are only 2.28 percent of the procurement target of 542,800 bags equivalent to 27,140 MT.

The NFA cited the reason for the decrease in procurement as “due to lesser palay harvest, since February is not a harvest season hence the procured palay is just a spillover of the last cropping season.”

97 NFA warehouses remain padlocked

Agriculture Secretary Franciso Tiu Laurel Jr. recently disclosed that 97 NFA warehouses remain closed as the investigation into the agency’s alleged anomalous rice sale to certain private traders is still rolling.

He, however, noted that the agency’s palay procurement would remain unhampered.

“With the high price of rice now that the traders are buying, the NFA wasn't able to buy that much because the buying price of the NFA was still set [in] January or February up to P23. Today's buying price by traders is anywhere from P27 to P30,” Laurel said.

Despite this, the agriculture chief assured that the country has secured enough rice buffer stock to meet local demands.

“As of the moment, the NFA has bought a certain amount, so there are stocks available, and it's harvest season, as we all know. It will continue until May, so there are enough stocks,” Laurel said.

He added: “In the report to me on the importations of rice, the quantities that arrive are regular and sufficient for the requirements of our country.”