File cases vs. fake news spreader, Gadon tells PDEA

Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation Secretary Larry Gadon on Tuesday reminded the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) that people spreading 'fake news' about the Marcos administration and the agency are still engaging in malicious act.

"I strongly urged PDEA to file cases, to act immediately and file cases, against those who are spreading out fake news," Gadon said, referring to vloggers who kept on harping that they have a copy of the PDEA watchlist that include the name of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Gadon said that the denial from PDEA, stating that President Marcos Jr. was never on their watchlist, is insufficient in stopping the dissemination of fake news.

"The integrity and credibility of PDEA is being put at risk here," he said.

The PDEA has strongly refuted the claim that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is on their watchlist for persons linked to illegal drugs. It also issued a statement contradicting former president Rodrigo Duterte's earlier assertion that the agency had provided him with evidence linking Marcos to the drug list during his time as mayor of Davao.

The PDEA countered that based on records the agency activated on 30 July, 2002 its National Drug Information System (NDIS), which serves as an intelligence database of all drug personalities that is responsible for gathering inputs from law enforcement and intelligence counterparts.

The PDEA stressed that President Marcos was never included in its NDIS database since the time it was created in 2002 and up to the present.

"Your credibility and integrity is also being questioned here. If I were you, I would file cases against these people," Gadon said to PDEA.

"It is not enough that you would deny the authenticity of their document. File cases now," Gadon urged.