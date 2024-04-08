Russia strikes Ukraine, leaves 7 dead

KYIV (AFP) — A series of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv killed seven people and wounded a dozen more, Kyiv said on Saturday.

The northeastern city, 30 kilometers from the Russian border, has seen increased deadly attacks in recent months, more than two years into Moscow’s invasion.

“Six killed and 11 wounded as a result of the enemy’s night-time missile attack on Kharkiv,” the local prosecutor’s office said on social media.

Authorities said the strike hit just after midnight.

“At about 12:20 am, the Russian armed forces launched missile attacks on the residential Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv,” the prosecutor’s office said. “High-rise buildings, administrative buildings, dormitories, a kindergarten, shops, cafes and cars were damaged.”

Kharkiv police said Russian forces fired two S-300 missiles at the city and then attacked with drones during rescue operations.

“When all relevant services were working at the site of the missile hit, enemy drones arrived,” Volodymyr Tymoshko of the local police force said on social media, adding that air defense downed them.

Another strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district on Saturday caused damaged to civilian infrastructure and set a car on fire.

“According to preliminary data, one person died, another was wounded,” Oleg Sinegubov, head of the Kharkiv regional state administration, said.

Chasiv Yar

Meanwhile, the situation around eastern Ukraine’s frontline city of Chasiv Yar is “difficult and tense,” the army said on Sunday, adding that the Russian invaders were now “in retreat.”

Russian forces have unleashed “constant fire” in the area in recent days seeking to seize the city’s dominant heights.

Chasiv Yar lies less than 30 kilometers southeast of the regional town of Kramatorsk, an important rail and logistics hub for Ukraine’s army.

“The situation is difficult enough and tense,” said Oleg Kalashnikov, spokesperson for an army brigade deployed in the area.

“The Russian are trying to carry out assaults directly on the small towns of Bogdanivka and Ivanivske, outside Chasiv Yar,” Kalashnikov told Ukrainian television.

“They are also trying to carry out offensive actions between the two places,” he added.

The Russian army was “using infantry backed by armored fighting vehicles,” and “warplanes.”

“But all their attacks have been repelled. They are in retreat,” the spokesperson said.