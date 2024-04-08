NegOcc farmers receive boost

The Department of Agrarian Reform is set to distribute on Monday a total of 4,724 Certificates of Land Ownership Award comprising 2,550.3952 hectares of land to 2,797 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) of Negros Occidental.

Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III is expected to distribute the land titles which are generated under the new lands and the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling or Project SPLIT to be held at the Manuel Y. Torres Memorial Coliseum and Cultural Center in Bago City, Negros Occidental.

Estrella vowed to support President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s call to expedite the distribution of land ownership titles to farmer-beneficiaries of agrarian reform and provide support to help the ARBs improve their living conditions.

“To ensure the ARBs’ success, over 59 million worth of support services will be distributed to 19 ARB organizations in Negros Occidental which include farm-to-market road projects, Tulay ng Pangulo Para sa Kaunlarang Pang-Agraryo (TPKP project) and farm machineries and equipment,” Estrella said.