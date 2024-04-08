Meralco customers to enjoy lower bills this month

Customers of the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), the country's largest power distributor, will enjoy almost a peso cut in their respective power bills this month due to the reduction in both generation and transmission charges.

Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga announced at a press briefing on Monday that April's electricity rate is down by 99 centavos per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to P10.95 per kWh from P11.94 per kWh in March.

"The significant reduction in this month's overall electricity rate more than wiped out the increases in power rates for the first quarter of the year," Zaldarriaga said.

"Despite the rate reduction, Meralco continues to encourage its customers to continue practicing energy efficiency, especially during summer when consumption historically increases anywhere from 10 to 40% due to warmer temperatures," he added.

The price adjustment is equivalent to a P198 reduction in the total electricity bill for every residential household consuming 200 kWh.

Twin adjustments

Based on the Meralco report, the generation charge decreased by 36 centavos per kWh due to lower costs from Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and Power Supply Agreements (PSAs).

It offsets the increase in charges from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM).

Charges from IPPs declined by P1.07 per kWh, primarily due to lower costs from First Gas plants.

The main reason was Sta. Rita and San Lorenzo's non-use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and the continued withholding of incremental Malampaya gas costs for First Gas-Sta. Rita through its new Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement.

Meanwhile, the charges from Power Supply Agreements decreased by 57 centavos per kWh due to the fuel costs reduction of South Premier Power Corp. and San Buenaventura Power Ltd.

Charges from the WESM, on the other hand, increased by P1.01 per kWh due to tighter supply conditions.

Notably, the demand and outage capacity also increased.

IPPs, PSAs, and WESM accounted for 29 percent, 46 percent, and 25 percent, respectively, of Meralco's total energy requirements during this period.

On the other hand, the transmission charge was reduced by 47 centavos per kWh due to the ERC's suspension of settlements in the Reserve Market, which resulted in a substantial increase in ancillary service charges in the March electricity rates.