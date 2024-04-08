Masungi Foundation disputes raps

Dear Editor,

I recently had the privilege of joining the Daily Tribune as a guest on the “Pairfect” Show, hosted by Dinah Ventura and Jojo Silvestre, on 9 January 2024. I want to express my gratitude for the Daily Tribune’s ongoing support of our efforts in conservation and sustainable tourism.

Your commitment to these causes through your journalistic endeavors has been invaluable.

During this communication, I wish to bring to your attention a matter concerning an article titled “Dumagats charge DENR of sellout,” authored by Neil Alcober and published in the Metro Section of the Daily Tribune. This piece came to our notice through its online publication (https://tribune.net.ph/2024/01/18/dumagats-charge-denr-of-sellout).

Upon conducting a detailed investigation, which included direct dialogues with the individuals and tribal leaders purportedly interviewed for the article, several discrepancies were uncovered:

•There was no press release issued by the tribe in relation to the article’s content. Enclosed with this letter is a sworn statement from Mr. Jerry Doroteo, the Indigenous Peoples’ Representative of Antipolo, confirming this.

•The article mentions an interview with Alex Bendaña, a member of the Dumagat/Remontado tribe, focusing on the potential impacts of repealing the Indigenous People’s Rights Act (IPRA). However, it is important to highlight that the discussion did not cover the Masungi Georeserve Foundation, Masungi Geopark Project, or Blue Star Corporation. Alex Bendaña has provided a statement, also enclosed, expressing his dismay at how his words were intentionally misrepresented.

•It appears that this purported “press release” was essentially copy-pasted and disseminated across other news outlets, including DZRJ and Radyo Bandido, suggesting a coordinated disinformation campaign possibly orchestrated by quarries and entities with vested interests in the ancestral domain and protected watershed.

Needless to say, the accusations on the said article against the Masungi Geopark Project are false, baseless and malicious.

Given these findings, we believe the integrity of the article in question is fundamentally compromised, warranting its removal from your publication. We trust the Daily Tribune values journalistic integrity and will act swiftly to correct this misinformation by withdrawing the article and conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.

We are deeply appreciative of the Daily Tribune’s role in championing the causes of environmental defenders, conservationists and indigenous communities. We look forward to continuing this partnership, grounded in accurate and responsible journalism.

Ann Dumaliang

Managing Trustee

Masungi Georeserve Foundation