Indictment of couple, daughter okayed

The Department of Justice (DoJ) prosecutors recommended the immediate indictment of a three-member family allegedly involved in the alleged brutal maltreatment of Elvie Vergara, a housemaid from Occidental Mindoro.

A nightmare of physical and emotional torment was endured by Vergara dating back to 2020, until she was rescued in 2023 or after a grueling three-year ordeal.

The DoJ recommendation comes on the heels of a 25-page resolution, which leaves no doubt about the deeds of couple Franilyn Ruiz, Pablo Ruiz, and daughter Ma. Danica Jerlyn Ruiz.

Charges of serious illegal detention and serious physical injuries punishable under the Revised Penal Code were filed against the trio.

Vergara’s tale of abuse paints a grim picture of her life under the thumb of her alleged tormentor, France Ruiz.

Reports alleged that she suffered a barrage of blows, kicks and assaults with various objects, leaving her battered, bruised and tragically blind.

But that’s not all. Vergara stands accused of pilfering a staggering P12,000 in cash along with a pricey timepiece valued at P15,000.

The scandal has gripped the attention of the Senate committee on justice and human rights, which launched a full-scale investigation into the shocking allegations.

The DoJ resolution said Vergara was unlawfully detained from the get-go in 2020 until her rescue in 2023, as shown from the records.

The DoJ resolution reveals Vergara’s body bears permanent reminders of her torment, with ghastly scars on her head and physique, and both eyes robbed of sight, while her ears bear the mark of deformity.