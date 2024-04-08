Hunt on vs pedicab driver killer

The Manila Police District announced on Sunday that it is now searching for the driver of an SUV responsible for the death of a pedicab driver in a hit-and-run incident last Friday night.

The victim, identified as 56-year-old Arnelio Ibañez, was fatally struck by the vehicle at the corner of Yuseco and Katamanan Streets in Tondo, Manila at around 4:20 p.m. on 5 April 2024.

According to P/Major Anthony Olgado, acting chief of the Manila District Traffic Enforcement Unit, the suspect was driving a Mitsubishi Montero with plate number CDI 9914.

Information about the incident came from Maricris Sombilon, a relative of the victim.

CCTV footage from Barangay 222 Zone 21 showed that the SUV stopped at the intersection before moving forward and running over Sombilon, who was seated on the sidewalk.

The victim was rushed to the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect reportedly got out of the vehicle briefly after the incident but then sped away towards Jose Abad Santos Avenue. He is set to face charges for reckless driving and hit-and-run resulting in death.