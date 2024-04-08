DSWD forges partnership with Cordillera LGUs

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has signed a memorandum of agreement with regional government offices and local government units (LGUs) for the implementation of Project Local Adaptation to Water Access and Breaking Insufficiency through Nutritious Harvest for the Impoverished (LAWA at BINHI) in the Cordillera Administrative Region.

This, as the agency continues its efforts to strengthen actions in mitigating and managing the effects of climate change and disasters.

The agreement — signed in Baguio City — formalized the shared commitment of the DSWD and its partners from CAR to deliver core social protection services, with emphasis on ensuring food security, water sufficiency, and community empowerment, to its target beneficiaries.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian highlighted the significance of forging partnerships in creating a sustainable solution and proactive intervention to address food insecurity and water scarcity.

“Among the steps the agency has done include the development of policies and partnerships that are inclusive, appropriate and responsive to the emerging and evolving trends of climate change adaptation and mitigation and disaster risk reduction,” Gatchalian said in a video message.

He also expressed gratitude to partner agencies and stakeholders in CAR for championing the Risk Resiliency Program in the region.

“Rest assured that the DSWD will continue to support and implement disaster and climate resilience activities that will help build stronger, and more adaptable communities around the country,” Gatchalian said.

Project LAWA at BINHI aims to strengthen the adaptive capabilities of poor and vulnerable families during periods of severe drought, ultimately mitigating the impact of food insecurity and water scarcity brought about by the Climate Change.

It will be implemented under the DSWD’s Risk Resiliency Program through Cash-For-Training and Work.