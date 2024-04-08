DI insurgents wave white flag

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Three individuals believed to be members of the Dawlah Islamiyah-Hassan Group (DI-HG) operating in Carmen, North Cotabato surrendered and turned over their high-caliber assault firearms to government forces as a gesture of their sincerity in returning to the folds of the law.

Joint Task Force-Central (JTF-Central) commander Major General Alex Rillera on Sunday narrated that the three former DI-HG members decided to abandon their armed struggle and return to the folds of the law on Friday.

Rillera said the former violent extremists also handed over to the authorities three Cal. 30 M1 Garand rifles and 31 rounds Cartridge for Cal. 30mm balls, adding that the insurgents surrendered to the joint elements of the 90th Infantry Battalion and to the Carmen Municipal Police Station in Carmen town in North Cotabato.

90th IB Commander Lt. Col. Rowel Gavilanes formally presented the three to local government officials of Carmen, headed by Mayor Rogelio Taliño, and to Brig. Gen. Donald Gumiran, commander of the 602nd Infantry Brigade.

Rillera attributed the successful surrender of the former DI-HG members to the collaborative efforts of the AFP and PNP units in Central Mindanao and to the unwavering support of the local government units and the communities of Carmen town.

The three immediately underwent a custodial debriefing at the 602nd Infantry Brigade Headquarters and each of them received a sack of rice given by the local government of Carmen.

Meanwhile, soldiers of the 2nd Mechanized Infantry “Makasag” Battalion recovered four high-caliber assault firearms in Barangay Kakar in Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao del Norte on Friday morning.

According to Lt. Col. Jerome Peñalosa, the battalion commander of the 2nd Mechanized Infantry “Makasag” Battalion, soldiers were conducting clearing operations in Sitio Meto in Barangay Kakar when they spotted 10 armed men in the area.

Among the seized weapons were a 30 Cal. Machine Gun; two M16 A1; a 40mm M79 Grenade Launcher, magazines, and various types of ammunition.

Barangay Kakar is one of the three Barangays in Datu Odin Sinsuat that were attacked by armed groups a few days ago sending several families to flee their respective villages for safety.