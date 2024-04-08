Break seized vaults open, court orders

BAMBAN, Tarlac —Executive Judge Hermenegildo C. Dumlao II of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 81, in Malolos City, has issued an order to “break open” the 27 vaults seized during the raid at a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) hub in Bamban.

Zun Yuan Technolgy Inc. is an Internet Gaming Licensee in Barangay Anupul, Bamban, Tarlac that was raided on 13 March. During the opening on Monday, an undetermined amount of money was found inside some of the vaults that were found in various rooms.

Mayor Alice Leal Guo has denied allegations that she is involved in the operation of the POGO company raided by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) last month.

The raid prompted Senate Committee on Ways and Means Chairperson Senator Sherwin Gatchalian to file a resolution for the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to investigate Guo on her alleged involvement in the POGO hub.

“These are damning pieces of evidence that Mayor Guo might be involved in the operation of this POGO facility that is now implicated in various criminal activities. The DILG should look closely into the matter,” Gatchalian said.

Guo vehemently denied the allegation. She admitted that she used to be the landlord of the area were the POGO hub is situated, adding that she already sold her share of lot before she was elected as the mayor in 2022.

Documents that were retrieved showed that the electric bill is addressed to the mayor, while a vehicle registered under her name was seen inside the compound. Mayor Guo stated that she used to do buy and sell of cars, but she was unaware that the vehicle has not been transferred to the new owners.

On the electric bill issue, she said that the billing was addressed to her since she was the one who ordered the installation in the area when she was still a part owner.

Mayor Guo stated that she is open to a senate inquiry to prove that she is not part of the POGO operation in Bamban.