American fugitive netted

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported the arrest of an American national wanted in the United States for fraud.

Authorities identified the American as Paul David Cardwell, who allegedly attempted to extend his temporary visitors’ visa using the BI’s online services on 27 March.

BI tourist visa section chief Raymond Remigio said that Cardwell’s records prompted secondary checks after being informed by the system that the subject is a convicted US felon.

He is reportedly a fugitive wanted for defrauding around $850,000, or more than P48 million, from a hospital in Wyoming, USA.

After initiating a manhunt, operatives from BI’s Intelligence Division located him in Cebu on 3 April while looking into the application procedure for a permanent residence permit.

The American was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for the said case, which had previously made headlines. During the hearing, he was quoted as saying, “I’m a thief, I’m arrogant, and I was prideful.”

According to public records, he was arrested once again in Bangkok for evading his fraud case.