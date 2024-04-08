150 Vietnamese denied entry for involvement in illegal online gaming

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported that the Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section (I-PROBES) excluded more than 150 Vietnamese nationals for the month of March.

According to I-PROBES' reports to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the rise in Vietnamese nationals employed in illegal online gaming hubs was the cause of the increase in entry denials, including 30 Chinese and 14 Indonesian nationals.

In accordance with the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940, the I-PROBES also reported that a total of 220 aliens of various nationalities were refused admission in the same month after it was determined that they would probably become public charges.

The BI chief emphasized that the BI’s actions are not targeted at specific nationalities but are rather based on meticulous scrutiny of the travel patterns and activities of individuals.

"We leverage available data on past arrests and interceptions to identify individuals exhibiting similar travel behaviors," Tansingco explained.

As a result of their exclusion, those foreign nationals are now on the BI's "blacklist," which essentially prevents them from entering the country in the future.