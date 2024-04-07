Young billionaires mostly lucky scions

For the first time in 15 years, there are no self-made billionaires under the age of 30, according to Forbes’ 2024 World’s Billionaires package, released on Tuesday.

It’s a rare feat to become a billionaire, especially at a young age. The average billionaire is 66, and the oldest person in the ranks is 102. Still, a select few have gotten super-rich super young.

The 25 youngest people on the Forbes’ World’s Billionaires list are all 33 or younger.

Together they are worth $110 billion. A few are self-made, having built notable companies like Snap (Evan Spiegel, 33), Gymshark (Ben Francis, 31) and Oculus VR (Palmer Luckey, 31).

Most had a lot of help. For the first time since 2009, every billionaire under 30 inherited his or her fortune.