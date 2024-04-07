Unshaken palay prod’n despite El Niño threat

Despite the El Niño threat, a Department of Agriculture (DA) official assured on Saturday that palay production remains unaffected, with numerous regions completing their harvests during the dry spell.

DA Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa said there may be an effect on production but not by much, citing Mindoro, where the effects of El Niño coincided with the harvest season.

“It’s possible, but not that much. For example, in Mindoro, we will go there with the NFA next week to buy — 80 percent has been harvested, only 20 percent is left,” he said in Filipino.

“So this means that the effect of El Niño has coincided with the harvest season, so we don’t expect it to increase too much because many areas have already been harvested,” he added.

He said the administration started its whole-of-government approach to addressing the El Niño phenomenon last year, which resulted in less damage to the agriculture sector.

The DA had expected more than 120,000 hectares of rice fields would be damaged.

Current data, however, showed that only 30,000 hectares were affected, with 10,000 hectares totally damaged and 20,000 hectares partially damaged, with good chances for recovery, he added.

“So our preparations, that happened before — our placement of water management interventions especially in the tail-ends of the National Irrigation Administration systems and also the preparation of our farmers,” De Mesa said.

“The ones that have been hit hard today are the western areas, the western side of our country where most of them are rain-fed areas, especially in Iloilo or Western Visayas, as well as Mindoro,” he said.

In terms of cost, damage from El Niño is about P2.63 billion, affecting about 54,000 farmers in the palay sector and about P1.7 billion in the corn sector.

The damage is at P300 million for high-value crops and for the livestock sector, P60,000.

Among the regions badly affected by El Niño are Mimaropa (Mindoro-Marinduque- Romblon-Palawan), with P770 million in damage, followed by Western Visayas at P730 million.