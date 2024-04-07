Teachers getting supplies allowance soon

The long-awaited teaching supplies allowance increase for public school educators is an inch closer to realization.

In March, Congress ratified a bicameral committee report on a bill seeking to double the supplies allowance of public school teachers to P7,500 for the school year 2024-2025 from the initial P3,500 implemented in 2018.

The supplies allowance will further increase to P10,000 in the succeeding school years and will not be subjected to income tax.

However, Quezon Rep. Reynante Arrogancia, one of the bill’s authors, raised concerns that this could meet budget constraints before it materializes.

“Not counting the DepEd personnel who are not school-based, DepEd has nearly 970,000 school teachers. If it is implemented in school year 2024-2025, the P7,500 allowance would amount to P7.27 billion,” Arrogancia said.

The amount, he added, could be split into two chunks since the school year straddles two fiscal years.

To fund the supplies allowance, he said the first chunk for July to December, aggregating around P4.85 billion, could be sourced either from the DepEd’s maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE) or from the unprogrammed funds over which the Department of Budget and Management has supervision.

DepEd’s MOOE this year amounted to P143.847 billion, he said.

“For fiscal year 2025, the remainder of P2.42 billion and the P9.7 billion for the P10,000 allowance from June to December would total P12.12 billion. This amount can be included in the proposed budget for 2025,” he added.

The Senate and the House passed their respective versions of the bill in May and December last year, but the bills were ratified only last month.

Arrogancia, meanwhile, is confident that the proposed supply allowance hike could be enacted next month as soon as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signs it.

If the President does not act on the bill, it will still lapse into law within 30 days from receipt by his office, even without his signature, under the 1987 Constitution.