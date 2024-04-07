SM tells ‘Tela Tales’ towards inclusion

The SM group will not relent on its commitment to partner with host communities and take the role of a catalyst for responsible growth through sustainable enterprise development and livelihood programs.

“All business units within the SM group are expected to develop their respective sustainability commitment, policies, and initiatives. Aligned with the commitment to equal opportunity for all, we continuously engage with external stakeholders, including host communities, to advocate for social and economic inclusion and development,” SM Group diversity officer Lizanne Uychaco said.

SM’s group-wide initiative on diversity and inclusion goes hand in hand with environmental stewardship and through SM Hotels, the group is taking a bigger step on these advocacies through concrete programs and initiatives.

Making commitment tangible

“How do we make sustainability tangible — something that our customers and stakeholders can touch?”

This was the question that Chef Leah Magallanes, Vice-President for Sustainability and Quality Assurance of SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC), asked.

The answer came to her through Tela Tales, an initiative that aims to convert used linens of SM Hotels and Convention Centers into beautiful bags with handwoven patterns through the communities of Barangay Bulihan in Batangas and Kalingap Casa de Sueno in Tagaytay with the guidance of designer and social entrepreneur Zarah Juan.

“The Tela Tales program’s stakeholders are SMHCC, a group of women from Barangay Bulihan which is near Pico Sands Hotel.

The other is Kalingap, a place for abandoned senior citizens in Tagaytay near Taal Vista Hotel.

“We also partnered with Zarah Juan whose values of social entrepreneurship closely align with ours,” shared Magallanes.

According to Magallanes, the program was named Tela Tales since the community members shared their stories while weaving the patterns for the bags.

Going to Kalingap Casa de Sueno from Taal Vista Hotel takes 11 minutes when traveling by car. Kalingap is one of the community partners of the Tela Tales program, which aligns with the SM group’s value of entrepreneurship and supporting the areas they are a part of.