Six trafficked Pinoys back home

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced on Saturday that the six alleged victims of human trafficking, recruited to work at scam hubs in Myanmar, were repatriated to the country this week.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that the recent batch of repatriations included four males and two females who all left the country as tourists in 2023.

Tansingco regretted that many Filipinos continued to attempt to travel to work illegally, even after multiple warnings about the prevalence of the said scams.

It can be recalled that in 2022, the BI raised the first red signal on the said modus operandi.

Interpol recently expressed concern about syndicates operating online romance scam centers in Southeast Asia, with many Filipinos being victimized.

“Many countries have already agreed that this is a growing crisis,” Tansingco said. “Yet some Filipinos insist on departing as tourists to try out work offers they receive online, only to be duped into working in these scam hubs.”

All six victims reportedly received little to no salary and were subjected to physical and psychological abuse.

“Stop risking your life for these too-good-to-be-true job offers,” warned Tansingco. “Many have already suffered. Do not let yourself be the next victim,” the BI chief added.