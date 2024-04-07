Rody not coddling Quiboloy — Bato

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa advised Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy to face the criminal charges against him as he stressed former President Rodrigo Duterte could not be coddling the fugitive.

“I have no other advice except [for him] to face his cases and let the wheels of justice turn. We have justice. Hopefully, he would face this so that this trouble can be resolved,” said Dela Rosa in a radio interview on Saturday.

Dela Rosa backed the Philippine National Police’s warning to anyone coddling Quiboloy despite his having arrest warrants.

“They should do what they have to do because coddling a fugitive is a violation of law,” he said. Quiboloy’s criminal arrest warrants, he said, remain chargeable to the law.

He also dismissed the notion that former Duterte might be hiding the wanted religious leader.

“You cannot expect coddling coming from a former president, a lawyer at that, and former fiscal. He knows that it is a violation of law,” he said.

On Wednesday, the Davao Regional Trial Court issued a warrant of arrest against Quiboloy and five others for violating Republic Act 7610, also known as the Anti-Child Abuse Law, specifically the provision on sexual abuse of minors and maltreatment.

They were also charged with qualified human trafficking charges under Section 4 (a) of Republic Act 9208.

Two of Quiboloy’s co-accused surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation on Thursday.

The five have posted bail while Quiboloy remains at large.

I an interview, Quiboloy said he would not allow himself to be caught alive.