Rodriguez 'out of line', Gadon says

Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation Secretary Larry Gadon claimed on Sunday that Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez is speaking "out of line" because the latter probably did not read the suggestion letter that he sent to House of Representatives Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez.

Rodriguez, chairperson of Committee on Constitutional Amendments, on Friday urged the House speaker to ignore the political amendment proposals of Gadon.

Rodriguez expressed complete certainty that the House leader would simply discard Gadon's letter.

"It is obvious Cong. Rufus Rodriguez has not yet read my letter to Speaker Martin Romualdez and Senate Pres. Migz Zubiri, and has not yet evaluated the good points of my suggestions," Gadon said.

"I am not bothered by the insulting statement of Cong. Rufus as I am already used to his fiery manner in looking at things," he added.

Gadon said Rodriguez has always been contradicting him.

"He was also critical and had an opposing view of my impeachment complaint against Sereno and he was also on the opposing side in my complaint against ABS-CBN," the Palace official said recalling the two incidents where the solon blasted him.

"History would tell how it went through. I may not be right all the time but in those two incidents, I was right," Gadon said.