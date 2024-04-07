Rice redemption

With children going to elementary and high school, Aling Annaliza has to make ends meet as a freelance manicurist. One of her strategies to help put food on the table is collecting plastic bottles. Once she has many of the discards, Annaliza brings them to the Walang Plastikan-Plastik Palit Bigas redemption booth at the Angeles City Hall. There, the plastics can be exchanged for rice. One kilo of plastic is equivalent to one kilo of rice.

The Walang Plastikan-Plastik Palit Bigas project started in January 2022 with the aim of encouraging residents to practice waste segregation by rewarding them for their efforts.

Spearheaded by Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr., the project also aims to help Angeleños acquire food by helping save the environment.

“It is a win-win situation. The people of this city receive a kilo of rice for segregating and turning over one kilo of plastic that may harm the environment if not disposed of properly,” Lazatin says.

The collected plastics are taken to a recycling center where a machine shreds the materials to turn it into brick pavers or exchanged for cement.

“During the first half of the initial year, the city government has collected 720,003 kilos of plastics that were made into brick pavers or exchanged for cement,” he says.

City Engineer Donato Dizon says the brick pavers made from plastic are used for construction purposes with workers given proper training on how to do it.

Dizon says the city government has a memorandum of agreement with a cement factory for the swapping of plastic trash for cement.

To make the Walang Plastikan-Plastik Palit Bigas project accessible to all Angeleños, the city government has ordered redemption trucks to roam in all barangays of the city and accept collected plastics.