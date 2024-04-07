Phl, U.S. wrap up info warfighter exercise

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) personnel, with their counterparts in the United States, wrapped up their inaugural Information Warfighter Exercise (IWX).

AFP Public Affairs chief, Col. Xerxes Trinidad, said the week-long exercise, conducted from 1 to 5 April, sought to strengthen the interoperability between AFP and US information operations planners.

Trinidad said the exercise allowed the AFP to enhance information operation (IO) capabilities and set the standard for future local IO training programs.

Aside from the AFP personnel, members of the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Coast Guard, also actively engaged in the IWX activities.

The drills highlighted the comprehensive scope and significance of strengthening national defense strategies.

In the US, the Marine Corps Information Operations Center in Quantico, Virginia regularly conducts IWX, “a semi-annual event that focuses on the realistic application and execution of operations in the information environment (OIE).”

IWX is comprised of OIE planning — which is subsequently executed in a field event and a realistic, immersive war game enabling OIE execution within an operating environment.

Employing a matrix-style wargame framework, Trinidad said the exercise equipped participants “with the requisite skills to strategize and execute operations within the complexities of the contemporary information environment.”

“Historically, this marked the first instance where the IWX has been hosted outside the United States,” Trinidad said, as he touted the exercise as crucial at the forefront of innovative IO training methodologies.

Trinidad said the IWX is part of the activities under the 39th reiteration of the Balikatan Exercise this year.

“It’s integration into the Balikatan Exercise 39-2024 not only underscored the unwavering commitment of both nations to collaborative defense efforts but also served as a significant milestone in the enduring partnership between the Philippines and the US,” he said.