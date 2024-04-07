Non-negotiable

Dear Editor,

The government does not negotiate with a designated terrorist organization such as the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP).

Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., Presidential Adviser on Peace, must realize that the CPP-NDF-NPA-designated terrorist organization is on the brink of extinction and is at the end of its meaningless existence in our country.

There is no point in negotiating with the NDFP.

The only sensible and intelligent option for the CPP-NDF-NPA is unconditional surrender.

Otherwise, they will just add to the countless lives wasted fighting for a lost and worthless cause that has resulted in the deaths of thousands of innocent lives and millions in property destroyed senselessly by the CPP-NDF-NPA terrorist organization for the past 55 years.

Secretary Galvez fails to grasp the futility and the utter lack of wisdom and common sense in his ill-advised quest to “negotiate peace” with a defeated enemy of the Filipino people.

The issue here is plain and simple: We all want a just and lasting peace for the Filipino people.

If the CPP-NDF-NPA is sincere in attaining peace, they can surrender unconditionally.

The government, on the other hand, must not give respite to this terrorist organization by entering into another “peace talks,” which is another mode of furthering the cause of the CPP-NDF-NPA, as admitted by its former leaders, including Luis Jalandoni.

We must not waste millions of taxpayers’ money, our people’s money, on meaningless peace talks with a defeated terrorist organization.

On behalf of all those who have worked for peace and all those who have sacrificed their lives in the fight against the CPP-NDF-NPA terrorist organization, and on behalf of all Filipinos who want to see the CPP-NDF-NPA erased from our country, including the politicians and all those who allowed themselves to be used by the CPP-NDF-NPA designated terrorist organization against the Filipino people, we tell Secretary Galvez not to negotiate with terrorists.

He must not negotiate with terrorists.

As the country’s chief peace adviser, he can ask the CPP-NDF-NPA to surrender peacefully, unconditionally, and sincerely. We do not waste time negotiating with a defeated enemy who is not in a position to make any demands.

Doing so would be a betrayal of the public trust and a betrayal of the sacrifices of your fellow soldiers who laid down their lives on the altar of peace, freedom and democracy.

Prosecutor Flosemer Gonzales