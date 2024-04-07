No CdO water interruption after 12 April assured

CAGAYAN de Oro — Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy assured city residents on Saturday that there will be no water interruption after the April 12 deadline set by the Cagayan de Oro Bulk Water Inc (COBI) to the Cagayan de Oro Water District (COWD) to settle their more than P400 payables.

“Nothing to worry, there will be no water interruption after 12 April,” the mayor said.

He made the announcement after meeting with the city water task force on Friday.

Earlier the COWD has announced it has made contingency measures including an option to get supply from another source after the COBI agreed to the city council’s request for a two-week extension to 12 April for COWD to settle its payables to avoid water disconnection in the city.

Antonio Yang, COWD general manager said that they are prepared for the worst-case scenario if COBI cuts off its supply after the 12 April deadline to ensure continuous water supply in the city.

“We are ready for any water supply disruption,” he said.

At an initial Zoom meeting with COBI managers in CDO, he said they are willing to settle the over P400 million payable provided that all government regulations are met including the possible amendment in the contract on.

The Task Force on Water Supply and Distribution said that COBI has extended the disconnection notice provided that the COWD will settle their over P400 million payable.

COBI owns the pipeline at Barangay Taguanao which they have yet to turn over to COWD as per their agreement. COWD had been adamant in their refusal to pay the P426 million collectibles which include the over P3 incremental increase in water rates that took effect in 2021 and is imposed every three years based on their 25-year-contract.