Las Piñas: Woman collared for theft

A 21-year-old woman wanted for theft was arrested after two months of hiding, the police said yesterday. The suspect was ranked the 10th most wanted person of Las Piñas City.

The suspect was identified as Chin Chin Maga. She was nabbed at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday in Barangay Pulang Lupa 1, Las Piñas City.

Maga was served a warrant of arrest and a subpoena by the city’s police intelligence section. She was sought for theft, with the case docketed as CC 82387.

Judge Teodoro S. Carbonera of the Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 121, Las Piñas City, on 31 January 2024, for service of sentence.