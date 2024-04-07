Feels like Globe family

Mirroring positivity

Another highlight of the celebration was the installation of Affirmation Mirrors at the lobby of The Globe Tower, the company’s headquarters. These mirrors were adorned with pre-written affirmation messages, encouraging employees to embrace self-love and positivity.

Employees also had the chance to pen their own positive statements, adding a unique and personal dimension to the experience. This effort, highlighted by the hashtags #CelebrateYou and #BetterAndKinder, acted as a powerful reminder of the role self-affirmation plays in creating a supportive workplace culture.

Extending the spirit of kindness beyond its headquarters, Globe introduced the Kindness Board in Globe Stores and various offices, where employees shared positive messages and uplifted one another. This initiative is inspired by the concept of “Take What You Need, Give What You Can,” commonly found in kindergarten schools.

Ernest Cu, Globe president and CEO, said: “A Heartfelt message may only take a minute to create, but its impact can be profound. Let us work together to create a culture of gratitude within our organization and recognize all the contributions of our Ka-Globe who made 2023 a successful year for the group.”

“Witnessing our Ka-Globe unite, exchanging moments of gratitude and kindness, perfectly captures the essence of our company’s values. We are convinced that nurturing a culture of appreciation sets the foundation for a workplace that is not only more positive and productive but also deeply fulfilling,” said Renato Jiao, head of Human Resources at Globe.

Family treatment

Arvin Faustino, a recent addition to Globe’s Finance and Administration team, said working in Globe “feels like family to me.”

“I recently celebrated my first year in Globe and it has been a very wonderful year, nothing but gratitude and thankfulness to be part of this organization, being able to work with people who treat you like a family and being around teammates who always demonstrate positive attitude and appreciation even to the smallest things that we can contribute. I am truly proud to be a ka-Globe,” he shared.

Dep De Pasion, Employee Engagement Manager at Globe, was among employees who felt the impact of the activity, grateful for his manager’s letter.

“It came at the right time when I was feeling very down and overwhelmed,” he said.

For Francis Mendoza of Globe’s Channel Management Group, the activity showed just how much Globe values its employees.

“Seeing the affirmation mirrors and kindness board in the lobby reminded me to always be kind and show appreciation to everyone,” Mendoza said.

By putting its people at the heart of its operations, Globe continues to lead by example, showing that a culture of appreciation is key to achieving organizational success and employee satisfaction. This has brought Globe multiple local and international awards, including being named among the best companies to work for in Asia.