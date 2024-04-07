DENR absenteeism blamed on ‘illegal projects’

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) could have avoided the illegal construction of structures in protected areas if it were not complacent, Senator Nancy Binay said Saturday.

Citing the results of a public hearing last week, Binay said the DENR should have compiled a record of Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) meetings tackling structures established in protected areas.

She noted that audio-visual recordings of every meeting “promote greater accountability within the agency.”

“It’s better to have an actual recording. Maybe you could start requiring not only minutes of the meetings but actual recordings of PAMB hearings,” she said.

“If you are only to rely on the minutes of the meeting, it is not clearly stated what the exchanges were and what were the explanations,” she said.

Binay recently expressed concern over the non-attendance of key DENR officials at PAMB meetings on the construction of a resort at the Chocolate Hills in Bohol.

She said a DENR official disclosed during a Senate hearing that the agency “was not privy to some of the details of PAMB meetings because their representatives were absent.”

“It’s surprising to know that the PAMB conducted a hearing, which was chaired by the DENR director, without an audio or video recording to validate the official minutes of the meeting,” Binay said.

It was revealed during the hearing that a PAMB clearance for Captain’s Peak Garden and Resort was issued during the tenure of DENR regional executive in Central Visayas Gilbert Gonzales.

Gonzales, who is currently the DENR’s assistant secretary, confirmed before the senators that he did not attend the PAMB meeting on the Chocolate Hills resort due to a conflict in his schedule.

Binay, along with Senator Cynthia Villar, called for the demolition of the Chocolate Hills resort as it would compromise the long-term preservation of the protected area in Bohol province.

“‘The structure itself is painful to the ‘bangs’ in appearance. For me, it should be removed,” she said.