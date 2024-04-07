Chinese facing drug raps collared

The Pasay City police arrested the sixth most wanted person in the city during an anti-crime operation over the weekend.

Lay Qiuhong Katya, a 30-year-old Chinese national, was apprehended by personnel from the Pasay City Police Station’s warrant and subpoena section at around 4:50 p.m. Friday in Barangay 70.

Katya faces multiple charges for violations of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The specific violations were not disclosed by the police.

The charges are under Criminal Case 2024-0073, 0074, 0075, 0076, 0077 and 0078.

The bail for each case ranges from P40,000 to P200,000, with a total recommended bail of P1,040,000 pesos.

Warrants for Katya’s arrest were issued by Judge Xerxes Ultra Garcia of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 295, Parañaque City.