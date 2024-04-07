Cambodian wanted by Interpol barred entry at NAIA — BI

A Cambodian individual on Interpol’s list of fugitives for alleged involvement in cybercrimes was intercepted by Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco reported over the weekend that the BI-Interpol unit identified the suspect as Bai Long Hao, a 35-year-old male who was nabbed at NAIA Terminal 1 upon his arrival from Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

BI-Interpol chief Jaime Bustamante said the alien was refused entry after the immigration supervisors on duty confirmed that the passenger and a person on Interpol’s derogatory list were one and the same.

Bustamante said that the Cambodian is the subject of an Interpol red notice issued on 21 February 2024, which stemmed from derogatory reports against him in China.

The immigration officer added that an arrest warrant was reportedly issued against Bai by the public security bureau in Jian, Jilin province. If convicted, Bai could be sentenced to about three years in prison.

According to Chinese authorities, Bai and a fellow countryman plotted between April 2021 and March 2023 to offer financial payment and settlement services to multiple domestic telecom fraud syndicates.

Authorities believed the suspects brought to Cambodia money they made from the scheme, totaling over 20 million yuan (about US$2.7 million).

Due to his exclusion, the BI chief ordered that Bai’s name be added to the BI blacklist, preventing him from entering the country.

“We will continue to work with our counterparts from Interpol to ensure that foreign criminals are not able to sneak into the country,” Tansingco said in reaction to the incident.