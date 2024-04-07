2 hurt OFWs share earthquake ordeal

Two injured overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Taiwan shared their “traumatic” experience following the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck the island nation on Wednesday morning.

In a televised interview, factory worker Jhenalyn Gurrobat, one of the four Filipinos injured in the powerful tremor, recounted her experience when the ground started to shake before 8 a.m.

“When the tiles hit me, my head went numb, I didn’t feel anything, and then I felt the shaking that didn’t stop; it was super strong,” Gurrobat said in Filipino. “I held my head. When I looked, there was a lot of blood.”

Gurrobat sustained head injuries and is recuperating at the workers’ dormitory. She will return to the hospital on Saturday for a checkup.

“We are having a hard time sleeping because there are aftershocks. We can’t sleep,” she added.

Another OFW, Shiela Lapada, who suffered from a swollen hand, said they couldn’t run when the earthquake happened.

“Because it was so strong we couldn’t run, we kept falling,” she said, also in Filipino.

“I was so nervous I didn’t know where I hit my hand, whether it was the wall or the door,” she added.

According to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), the tremor affected about 5,000 Filipinos in Taiwan. There are 159,480 Filipinos in Taiwan, and 150,666 of them are OFWs.

Earlier, the DMW said it would provide P30,000 worth of assistance to each injured Filipino.

The death toll from Wednesday’s 7.4-magnitude earthquake, the strongest to hit Taiwan in 25 years, has risen to 12, with over 1,000 people injured.