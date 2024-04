LATEST

Pickleball tourney debuts

LOOK: Players compete in a Pickleball tournament during the game's debut at SM Center in Antipolo City on Saturday, 6 April 2024. Pickleball is a paddle sport combining elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis. Played with paddles and a perforated ball on a badminton-sized court with a lower net, it's known for being easy to learn and fun for all ages. | via Analy Labor