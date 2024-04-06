Peaceful poll ratifying 8 towns assured

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Authorities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have strengthened security preparations to ensure a peaceful plebiscite next Wednesday to ratify the creation of eight municipalities for the 63 barangays of the special geographic area (SGA).

The voting aims to ratify the Bangsamoro Autonomy Act 41-48, establishing the towns as approved by the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Parliament on 17 August last year.

The proposed municipalities are the Pahamuddin, Kadayangan, Nabalawag, Old Kaabakan, Kapalawan, Malidegao, Tugunan and Ligawasan.

BARMM spokesperson Mohd Asnin Pendatun said yesterday that coordination with various stakeholders guarantees a peaceful plebiscite on 13 April.

Pendatun added that the Ministry of Interior and Local Government and the Commission on Elections have undertaken voter education activities for residents in the affected areas.

He said security preparations were taken up during the first quarter Regional Peace and Order Council meeting, including on contingency plans to be set in motion.

The council plays a pivotal role in securing the safety of the general public through peace interventions, involving different security sectors. The police, military and Comelec are coordinating for the undertaking, he said.

“For now, there have been no incident reports of violence in the 63 barangays, related to the upcoming plebiscite,” he stressed.

A total of 89,594 residents in the concerned areas are expected to vote next week, with 67 voting precincts available.

The Bangsamoro Government is mandated to provide financial assistance for the administration and operation of the municipalities each month until they receive their share in the national tax allotment, subject to usual accounting and auditing rules and regulations.