N. Zealand eyes stronger pact with NATO

AMID SECURITY RETHINK. (from left) Australia’s Assistant Foreign Minister Tim Watts, Japan’s Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Kiyoto Tsuji, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, New Zealand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul pose for a photo during a meeting of the North Atlantic Council with Indo-Pacific partners at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Thursday.Photo from AFP

WELLINGTON (AFP) — New Zealand on Friday said it was ready to sign a new cooperation deal with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, as the country rethinks security in the face of regional tensions and growing Chinese military might.

Foreign minister Winston Peters said after a two-day visit to NATO headquarters in Brussels that a “partnership program” with the alliance would be agreed “in the coming months.”

Since the center-right coalition was elected last October, steadfastly independent New Zealand has looked to deepen military ties with “traditional” Western allies.

“The coalition government has made clear the strong emphasis it places on cooperation with New Zealand’s traditional partners, and NATO is a big part of that,” Peters said.

New Zealand has had a partnership with NATO since 2012, but the new deal is expected to foster much closer strategic alignment.

