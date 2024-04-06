Marts’ red day as prices bite

It was a day of disappointment at the markets yesterday after both the local bourse and the currency dropped following the elevated inflation rate in March 2024 as reported by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) continued its losses for four consecutive days dropping below the 6,800 mark to 6,745.46, shedding 81.6 points.

All Shares also fell 25.14 points to 3,555.18. “Philippine shares continued to drop for the fourth straight day as investors digested the inflation data that came out in the morning. Inflation came in at 3.7 percent, slightly lower than consensus estimates of 3.8 percent, but higher than February’s 3.4 percent,” Regina Capital Development Corp. head of sales Luis Limlingan, said.

Lackluster market

The Only Services counter ended in the green but almost flat, growing by 0.14 points to 1,846.98.

Leading the losers in terms of points was Mining and Oil, followed by Property, Holding Firms, Industrial and Financials.