Madagascar demands recall of EU envoy who criticized castration law

ANTANANARIVO (AFP) —Madagascar has called on the European Union to replace its ambassador to the island nation who had criticized a recent law allowing castration of child rapists, officials said on Thursday.

In early February the Malagasy parliament passed a bill allowing chemical and surgical castration of people convicted of raping minors. Amnesty International condemned the measure as “cruel, inhuman and degrading.”

A few weeks later, the European Union’s ambassador, Isabelle Delattre Burger, who has been critical of the government in the past, blasted the measure during a press conference as “contrary even to the Madagascar constitution” and to international norms.

She was summoned to the foreign ministry following the remarks.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the European Commission told Agence France-Presse that Madagascar has called on Brussels to replace the envoy.

“Madagascar’s foreign affairs minister addressed a letter to the high commissioner to express his dissatisfaction... and to ask the EU proceed to replace the head of its delegation in Madagascar,” Nabila Massrali, told AFP by telephone from Brussels.

The EU is studying the demand “in consultation with the Malagasy government,” she said, adding that regular ambassador rotations are due to take place in September.

The EU is one of the main donors to Madagascar, which heavily depends on international aid with nearly 75 percent of its 29 million-strong population living in poverty.